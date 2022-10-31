Difference between revisions of "Vernon Masara"
Vernon Masara is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.[1]
Personal Details
He is the son of Anywhere Masara and Lizzie Chitsiga.
Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
