'''Vernon Masara''' is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.<ref name="The Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/masara-inspires-young-clarets/ Masara inspires Young Clarets], ''Takudzwa Chitsiga'', Published: 05 August 2022, Retrieved: 31 October 2022</ref>

'''Vernon Masara''' is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.<ref name="The Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/masara-inspires-young-clarets/ Masara inspires Young Clarets], ''Takudzwa Chitsiga'', Published: 05 August 2022, Retrieved: 31 October 2022</ref>

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| known_for = Founding the Harare Residents Trust in February 2008

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| death_date = <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->

| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = Vernon Masara <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Vernon Masara.jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Vernon Masara <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Vernon Masara is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.[1]

Personal Details

He is the son of Anywhere Masara and Lizzie Chitsiga.

Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.