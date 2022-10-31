Pindula

(Created page with "'''Vernon Masara''' is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.<ref name="The Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/masara-inspires-y...")
 
 +
 
'''Vernon Masara''' is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.<ref name="The Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/masara-inspires-young-clarets/ Masara inspires Young Clarets], ''Takudzwa Chitsiga'', Published: 05 August 2022, Retrieved: 31 October 2022</ref>
 
'''Vernon Masara''' is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.<ref name="The Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/masara-inspires-young-clarets/ Masara inspires Young Clarets], ''Takudzwa Chitsiga'', Published: 05 August 2022, Retrieved: 31 October 2022</ref>
  

Vernon Masara
File:Vernon Masara.jpg
BornVernon Masara
ResidenceEnglands
OrganizationBurnley Football Club
Known forFounding the Harare Residents Trust in February 2008

Vernon Masara is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.[1]

Personal Details

He is the son of Anywhere Masara and Lizzie Chitsiga.

Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

  1. Masara inspires Young Clarets, Takudzwa Chitsiga, Published: 05 August 2022, Retrieved: 31 October 2022
