Difference between revisions of "Vernon Masara"

|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
'''Vernon Masara''' is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.<ref name="The Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/masara-inspires-young-clarets/ Masara inspires Young Clarets], ''Takudzwa Chitsiga'', Published: 05 August 2022, Retrieved: 31 October 2022</ref>
|
'''Vernon Masara''' is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.<ref name="The Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/masara-inspires-young-clarets/ Masara inspires Young Clarets], ''Takudzwa Chitsiga'', Published: 05 August 2022, Retrieved: 31 October 2022</ref>
|
|