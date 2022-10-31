Pindula

Latest revision as of 09:22, 31 October 2022

Vernon Masara
Vernon Masara.jpeg
BornVernon Masara
ResidenceEngland
OrganizationBurnley Football Club

Vernon Masara is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.[1]

Personal Details

He is the son of Anywhere Masara and Lizzie Chitsiga.

Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

  1. Masara inspires Young Clarets, Takudzwa Chitsiga, Published: 05 August 2022, Retrieved: 31 October 2022
