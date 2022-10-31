Difference between revisions of "Vernon Masara"
Latest revision as of 09:22, 31 October 2022
|Vernon Masara
|Born
|Vernon Masara
|Residence
|England
|Organization
|Burnley Football Club
Vernon Masara is an England-born Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Burnley Football Club.[1]
Personal Details
He is the son of Anywhere Masara and Lizzie Chitsiga.
Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
- ↑ Masara inspires Young Clarets, Takudzwa Chitsiga, Published: 05 August 2022, Retrieved: 31 October 2022