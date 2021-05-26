Difference between revisions of "Vhembe Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 07:01, 26 May 2021
Vhembe Secondary School is in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South Province.
Location
Address: P.O. Box 103, Beitbridge
Telephone: 028622255, 0286-22464.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/Vhembe%20High%20School,%20BeitBridge/212218902243198/
See Distances in Zimbabwe.
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
