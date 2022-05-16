Difference between revisions of "Victor Gapare"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Victor Gapare<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 15:19, 16 May 2022
|Victor Gapare
|Born
|Victor Robinson Gapare
October 13, 1964
Harare
|Spouse(s)
|Nokuthula
|Children
|Thabo
Victor Robinson Gapare is a Zimbabwean mining executive and the Chief Executive Officer of GAT Investments (Pvt) Ltd. GAT Investments (Pvt) Ltd owns and operates Iron Duke Mine through Iron Duke Pyrites (Pvt) Ltd and Bilboes Gold Mines through Bilboes Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. He is a former Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines president.
Education
Gapare has Bachelor of Business Studies degree from the University of Zimbabwe. Victor Gapare graduated with a Masters in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa.[1][2][3]
Career
Gapare's first job was with Anglo American Corporation Zimbabwe in 1987. His first salary was Z$1 200 which at the time was equivalent to US$685 a month.[1] Victor Gapare worked for Anglo American Corporation and its subsidiaries, Zimbabwe Alloys Limited, Mashonaland Holdings and Bindura Nickel.[3] He was appointed CEO of Bilboes Gold Mines which owns gold properties previously owned by Anglo American Corporation in Zimbabwe which together have a JORC Compliant Resource of 4Moz.[4]
Appointments
In 2009, Gapare was appointed the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines president.
During his tenure as Chamber of Mines president, Gapare was part of the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (NIEEB) sectoral committee on mines. Gapare was reportedly fired in September 2010, after only attending one meeting of the subcommittee. He was reportedly fired immediately after the meeting. NIEEB CEO Wilson Gwatiringa said Gapare's removal from the indigenisation subcommittee on mining was because the total number of committee members had exceeded 16, in contravention of Statutory Instrument 116 of 2010 Section 6 5(1). However, well-placed sources said Victor Gapare was sacked for not promoting a wholesale takeover of mines.[5]
In December 2012, Gapare was appointed to the Zimbabwe Investment Authority as a board member.[6]
He was appointed Chairman for African Century Ltd, Zimnat Lion Insurance Co. Ltd. board member, Non-Executive Director Powerspeed Electrical Ltd. and Chairman for Zimbabwe Australia Business Council.[2]
Panama Papers
In 2016, Victor Gapare was one of the Zimbabweans who were allegedly assisted by a Panamanian law firm, Mossack Fonseca, to set up offshore accounts in the British Virgin Islands.
The documents which belonged to Mossack Fonseca were leaked by an anonymous source to a leading German newspaper, Suddeutsche Zeitung, which shared them with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
Apart from Gapare, some of the Zimbabweans named included top executives at Innscor Africa, Zinona Koudounaris and Michael Fowler; Zimplats chief executive officer, Alex Mhembere; Sable Chemicals boss, Jackson Murehwa among others.[7]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 JONATHAN FAURIE, Victor Gapare, Mining Weekly, Published: October 15, 2010, Retrieved: May 16, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Powerspeed Electrical Ltd., WSJ, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 16, 2022
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 The people behind African Century Limited (ACL), African Century, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 16, 2022
- ↑ Victor Gapare, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 16, 2022
- ↑ Chris Muronzi, Gapare fired from Indigenisation Board, The Independent, Published: September 24, 2010, Retrieved: May 16, 2022
- ↑ Chanakira appointed Investment Authority chairman, The Chronicle, Published: December 21, 2012, Retrieved: May 16, 2022
- ↑ Ray Choto, Studio7 Publishes Names of Zimbabweans Fingered in Panama Papers, VOA, Published: May 11, 2016, Retrieved: May 16, 2022