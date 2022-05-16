Victor Robinson Gapare is a Zimbabwean mining executive and the Chief Executive Officer of GAT Investments (Pvt) Ltd. GAT Investments (Pvt) Ltd owns and operates Iron Duke Mine through Iron Duke Pyrites (Pvt) Ltd and Bilboes Gold Mines through Bilboes Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. He is a former Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines president.

Education

Gapare has Bachelor of Business Studies degree from the University of Zimbabwe. Victor Gapare graduated with a Masters in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa.[1][2][3]

Career

Gapare's first job was with Anglo American Corporation Zimbabwe in 1987. His first salary was Z$1 200 which at the time was equivalent to US$685 a month.[1] Victor Gapare worked for Anglo American Corporation and its subsidiaries, Zimbabwe Alloys Limited, Mashonaland Holdings and Bindura Nickel.[3] He was appointed CEO of Bilboes Gold Mines which owns gold properties previously owned by Anglo American Corporation in Zimbabwe which together have a JORC Compliant Resource of 4Moz.[4]

Appointments

In 2009, Gapare was appointed the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines president.

During his tenure as Chamber of Mines president, Gapare was part of the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (NIEEB) sectoral committee on mines. Gapare was reportedly fired in September 2010, after only attending one meeting of the subcommittee. He was reportedly fired immediately after the meeting. NIEEB CEO Wilson Gwatiringa said Gapare's removal from the indigenisation subcommittee on mining was because the total number of committee members had exceeded 16, in contravention of Statutory Instrument 116 of 2010 Section 6 5(1). However, well-placed sources said Victor Gapare was sacked for not promoting a wholesale takeover of mines.[5]

In December 2012, Gapare was appointed to the Zimbabwe Investment Authority as a board member.[6]

He was appointed Chairman for African Century Ltd, Zimnat Lion Insurance Co. Ltd. board member, Non-Executive Director Powerspeed Electrical Ltd. and Chairman for Zimbabwe Australia Business Council.[2]

Panama Papers

In 2016, Victor Gapare was one of the Zimbabweans who were allegedly assisted by a Panamanian law firm, Mossack Fonseca, to set up offshore accounts in the British Virgin Islands.

The documents which belonged to Mossack Fonseca were leaked by an anonymous source to a leading German newspaper, Suddeutsche Zeitung, which shared them with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Apart from Gapare, some of the Zimbabweans named included top executives at Innscor Africa, Zinona Koudounaris and Michael Fowler; Zimplats chief executive officer, Alex Mhembere; Sable Chemicals boss, Jackson Murehwa among others.[7]