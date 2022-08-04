Difference between revisions of "Victor Kamhuka"
Victor Kamhuka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for the Vietnamese club Thanh Hoa FC.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.