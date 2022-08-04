Difference between revisions of "Victor Kamhuka"
|
(Created page with "Victor Kamhuka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for the Vietnamese club Thanh Hoa FC. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, place o...")
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|−
|+
on of , .
|+
==Education==
==Education==
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Revision as of 12:51, 4 August 2022
Victor Kamhuka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for the Vietnamese club Thanh Hoa FC.
Personal Details
Kamhuka was born on the 2nd of April 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital city.
Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.