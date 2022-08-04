Pindula

Kamhuka was born on the 2nd of April 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital city.
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Victor Kamhuka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for the Vietnamese club Thanh Hoa FC.

Personal Details

Kamhuka was born on the 2nd of April 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital city.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

