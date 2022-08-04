He made his debut in the Vietnam Premier League on 8 March, when his side drew 1-1 against Hai Phong. <ref name="Soccer 24">, Lawrence Mangenje, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/03/07/kamhuka-resurfaces-in-vietnam/ Kamhuka resurfaces in Vietnam], Published: 07 March 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>

In March 2022, Kamhuka joined Thanh Hoa FC on a free transfer from Southern Samity and signed a 2-year deal.

He played for How Mine during the first half of 2017 before joining Pathachakra Football Club which was playing in the Calcutta Football League.

Kamhuka joined [[Dynamos Football Club]] from South African club Black Leopards in 2013 and stayed with the Harare-based club until he joined [[How Mine Football Club]] in 2017.<ref name="TransferMarkt">[https://www.transfermarkt.com/victor-kamhuka/profil/spieler/177950 Victor Kamhuka], Published: No Date Given, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>

Victor Kamhuka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for the Vietnamese topflight club Thanh Hoa FC.

| birth_date = {{birth date |1990|04|02}}

Victor Kamhuka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for the Vietnamese topflight club Thanh Hoa FC.

Personal Details

Kamhuka was born on the 2nd of April 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital city.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Kamhuka joined Dynamos Football Club from South African club Black Leopards in 2013 and stayed with the Harare-based club until he joined How Mine Football Club in 2017.[1]

He played for How Mine during the first half of 2017 before joining Pathachakra Football Club which was playing in the Calcutta Football League.

In March 2022, Kamhuka joined Thanh Hoa FC on a free transfer from Southern Samity and signed a 2-year deal.

He made his debut in the Vietnam Premier League on 8 March, when his side drew 1-1 against Hai Phong. [2]

Events

Clubs

Eagles (2010)

Black Aces (2011–2021)

Black Leopards (2012–2013)

Dynamos (2013–2014)

How Mine (2015–2016)

Pathachakra (2017–2018)

Manang Marsyang (2018–2019)

Bhawanipore (2019)

Ayeyawady United (2020)

PDRM FA (2021)

Southern Samity (2021)

Thanh Hóa (2022–)