Difference between revisions of "Victor Kamhuka"
|
(→Career)
|
m (→Clubs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 100:
|Line 100:
== Events ==
== Events ==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Revision as of 13:45, 4 August 2022
|Victor Kamhuka
|Born
|Victor Kamhuka
April 2, 1990
Harare
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Footballer
|Organization
|Thanh Hoa FC
|Known for
|Playing football in Vietnam
Victor Kamhuka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for the Vietnamese topflight club Thanh Hoa FC.
Personal Details
Kamhuka was born on the 2nd of April 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital city.
Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
Kamhuka joined Dynamos Football Club from South African club Black Leopards in 2013 and stayed with the Harare-based club until he joined How Mine Football Club in 2017.[1]
He played for How Mine during the first half of 2017 before joining Pathachakra Football Club which was playing in the Calcutta Football League.
In March 2022, Kamhuka joined Thanh Hoa FC on a free transfer from Southern Samity and signed a 2-year deal.
He made his debut in the Vietnam Premier League on 8 March, when his side drew 1-1 against Hai Phong. [2]
Events
Clubs
- Eagles (2010)
- Black Aces (2011–2021)
- Black Leopards (2012–2013)
- Dynamos (2013–2014)
- How Mine (2015–2016)
- Pathachakra (2017–2018)
- Manang Marsyang (2018–2019)
- Bhawanipore (2019)
- Ayeyawady United (2020)
- PDRM FA (2021)
- Southern Samity (2021)
- Thanh Hóa (2022–)
Further Reading
- ↑ Victor Kamhuka, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved 4 August 2022
- ↑ , Lawrence Mangenje, Kamhuka resurfaces in Vietnam, Published: 07 March 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022