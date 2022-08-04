Kamhuka has represented Zimbabwe at the Under-20 and Under 23 levels. He received a late Warriors call-up during the back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria in November 2021. <ref name="The Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-kamhuka-on-the-move/ JUST IN: Kamhuka on the move], Published: 04 February 2021, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>

Victor Kamhuka is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for the Vietnamese topflight club Thanh Hoa FC.

Personal Details

Kamhuka was born on the 2nd of April 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital city.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Kamhuka joined Dynamos Football Club from South African club Black Leopards in 2013 and stayed with the Harare-based club until he joined How Mine Football Club in 2017.[1]

He played for How Mine during the first half of 2017 before joining Pathachakra Football Club which was playing in the Calcutta Football League.

In March 2022, Kamhuka joined Thanh Hoa FC on a free transfer from Southern Samity and signed a 2-year deal.

He made his debut in the Vietnam Premier League on 8 March, when his side drew 1-1 against Hai Phong. [2]

Events

In March 2021, Kamhuka was commended for his dedication to the Warriors' cause by head coach Zdravko Logarušic after he travelled from Asia for Zimbabwe’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

The Croat revealed that he had blacklisted some players after they allegedly snubbed call-ups for the two matches.[3] Logarušic said:

What I am looking for in a player is character, commitment and then talent. If a player thinks that he can pick and choose games that he wants to play, no, he will not. We have players like Knowledge Musona and Victor Kamhuka, who travelled thousands of miles to come for national duty, but some players in South Africa refused to come because they don’t have the country at heart. Some players who are in Europe ignored our calls when we needed them, but now that we have qualified, they are calling me. I have blocked them.” I don’t do like other coaches who just look at how good a player is. For me, I consider a player’s character first, the personality, that is, if you love your country and then the rest. If you don’t love your country why should I select you?

National Team Caps

Kamhuka has represented Zimbabwe at the Under-20 and Under 23 levels. He received a late Warriors call-up during the back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria in November 2021. [4]

Clubs

Eagles (2010)

Black Aces (2011–2021)

Black Leopards (2012–2013)

Dynamos (2013–2014)

How Mine (2015–2016)

Pathachakra (2017–2018)

Manang Marsyang (2018–2019)

Bhawanipore (2019)

Ayeyawady United (2020)

PDRM FA (2021)

Southern Samity (2021)

Thanh Hóa (2022–)