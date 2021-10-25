

Victor Kunonga is a Zimbabwean award-winning afro-jazz singer and songwriter who rose to prominence in 2004, after releasing his debut album Such Is Life. Kunonga, who taught himself the acoustic guitar quickly became a household name with his second album, Uyo that won him a Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) award in 2006.

Background

Kunonga was born on 25 October 1974 in Shurugwi. He is the eldest and only son in a family of four. He grew up in Bulawayo. He is married to Olga and they have a son together. Olga, who runs a crèche supports her husband.[1]

Music career

Kunonga started singing when he was in the 6th grade at Hugh Beadle Primary School in Bulawayo. He pruned his passion for music during his secondary school days by joining, playing and later captaining the Marimba Band at Northlea High School in Bulawayo. In 1999, he failed to enroll at the college of music in Bulawayo because he did not have at least one instrument, which was a requirement for enrollment.[2] He had earlier in 1997 started writing songs in which he kept and constantly polished as he prepared to launch his first album. In 2001, Victor began to attend music workshops at the Zimbabwe College of Music in Harare where he first handled a guitar and learned how to play the strings for the first time. He then went to release his debut album Such is life in 2003 which had six tracks. Greatly inspired by Oliver Mtukudzi, Thomas Mapfumo and Chiwoniso Maraire, his sound is a mixture of traditional rhythms of the African drum including mbira and marimba.In December 2014, he launched his fourth album at Alliance Francaise and the event was graced by Hugh Masekela.[3]

The Message

Kunonga, who sings in both Shona and Ndebele,conveys messages that are universal in any language, child, marital abuse and all the day to day life of a Zimbabwean child. He strives to be a social commentator singing about issues as they happen in life.[4] With songs such as Umazenza which warns a deviant child, Maidarirei which deplores child abuse, and Peace, Kunonga reaches out to all the many people.

Major Success

In 2007, Kunonga was appointed by the National Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (NANGO) to be one of the Ambassadors against Poverty in Southern Africa.[5]

Awards

He won an award for the Best Traditional Contemporary Group/Artiste conferred by the Zimbabwe Music Awards in 2006 for his second album, Uyo.

Discography

Such is Life (2003) Uyo (2006) Hatineti (2011) Kwedu (2014) Ndatsva (2019)

Picture Gallery



