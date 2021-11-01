Victor Muzvidziwa is an Editorial Board member of several refereed journals such as the Journal of Social Development in Africa and the Lwati Journal of Research. He has worked with reputable international organisations such as WHO, UNICEF and USAID.<ref name="H"/><ref name="MSU">[https://ww5.msu.ac.zw/member/vice-chancellor/ Professor Victor Ngonidzashe Muzvidziwa], ''MSU'', Published: No Date Given , Retrieved: November 1, 2021</ref><ref name="MSUN">[https://ww5.msu.ac.zw/blog/2018/11/23/professor-muzvidziwa-installed-as-msu-vice-chancellor/ Professor Muzvidziwa Installed as MSU Vice-Chancellor], ''MSU'', Published: November 23, 2018 , Retrieved: November 1, 2021</ref>

Professor Victor Ngonidzashe Muzvidziwa is a Zimbabwean academic and the Vice-Chancellor of Midlands State University (MSU).

Education

Professor Victor Muzvidziwa holds a PhD in Anthropology (University of Waikato, New Zealand); an MSc in Sociology and Social Anthropology (University of Zimbabwe); and, a BSc Honours degree in Sociology also from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]





Career

Muzvidziwa is an academic who has vast experience in university and tertiary education, which dates as far back as 1983.

He is a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), Dean of the Faculty of Social Studies (UZ) and also Dean of the Faculty of Social Science of the University of Swaziland (UNISWA), an Academic Leader for Research and Post Graduate Studies School of Social Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Senior Proctor (UZ), Warden, a two-term Chairman of the Sociology Department UZ, and has served in various committees of Senate and Council at UZ, UNISWA and UKZN. He first joined UZ as a Teaching Assistant and rose through the academic ranks to become a full Professor in 2004.

Muzvidziwa joined Midlands State University in 2013 as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Academic Affairs.

Professor Muzvidziwa was appointed acting Vice-Chancellor on October 1, 2016, upon the retirement of then Vice-Chancellor Prof Ngwabi Bhebhe, a position he held until Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed him as the substantive Vice-Chancellor. The appointment was with effect from 16 July 2018.

Muzvidziwa is a member of several professional and academic associations such as Anthropology Southern Africa, Pan African Anthropological Association and the International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences. He is an active member of the Zimbabwe Human Factor Chapter. He is the Board of Trustees Chairman for the proposed Southern Africa Methodist University and a Board Member for the Action Institute for Environment, Health and Development Communication.

Victor Muzvidziwa is an Editorial Board member of several refereed journals such as the Journal of Social Development in Africa and the Lwati Journal of Research. He has worked with reputable international organisations such as WHO, UNICEF and USAID.[1][2][3]