From '''1980''' to '''1982''' '''Chitepo''' was Deputy Minister for [[Education and Culture]]. She was then appointed Minister of [[National Resources and Tourism]] in '''1982''' and served in that position until '''1990'''. From '''1990''' to '''1992''' she served as Minister for [[Information, Post and Telecommunications]] and Minister of [[Local Government]]. She also served as Member of Parliament in [[Manicaland]]’s [[Mutasa]] and [[Buhera]] West Constituencies between '''1980''' and '''1995'''.

During Zimbabwe's struggle for independence, Chitepo organised women to march in protest and co-ordinated care for detainees who were in prisons in places such as [[Marondera]] and [[Sikhombela]]. <ref name="th001">[http://www.herald.co.zw/victoria-chitepo-found-dead/ Victoria Chitepo found dead], ''The Herald, Published:9 April 2016 , Retrieved: 10 April 2016''</ref>

Victoria Chitepo was a politician and member of the Zanu-PF Central Committee. She was the wife of the late liberation war fighter, Herbert Chitepo. She was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born:

Marriage: She married Herbert Chitepo in Durban on 29 November 1955.

Death: She passed away on 8 April 2016. She is survived by four children and grandchildren. She was declared a national hero and laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

During Zimbabwe's struggle for independence, Chitepo organised women to march in protest and co-ordinated care for detainees who were in prisons in places such as Marondera and Sikhombela. [1] From 1980 to 1982 Chitepo was Deputy Minister for Education and Culture. She was then appointed Minister of National Resources and Tourism in 1982 and served in that position until 1990. From 1990 to 1992 she served as Minister for Information, Post and Telecommunications and Minister of Local Government. She also served as Member of Parliament in Manicaland’s Mutasa and Buhera West Constituencies between 1980 and 1995. Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election.

Other Positions Held

Chitepo was United Nations eminent person and special advisor to United Nations Secretary-General Mr Boutros Boutros Ghali on the preparation for the Fourth World Conference on Women ( 1994-1995 ).

). Women Voters Association of Zimbabwe chairperson ( 1995 )

) Member of the Commonwealth observer group of the Kenyan elections ( 1992 ).

). Member of the Commonwealth Mission to South Africa (Comsa III) in 1993, replacing Justice Simbi Mubako.

Trivia

She was awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Tourism and Hospitality Management Degree for her contribution to national development in 2010 .

. She was buried on the same day that Vivian Mwashita was buried. Mwashita also died on the 8th of April.













