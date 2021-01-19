Difference between revisions of "Victoria Falls"

*The Devil's Pool: Hanging off the edge of Victoria Falls. The devil’s pool is only accessible from Zambia. Visit at the end of the dry season around November. This is when the rate of flow is at its lowest which makes going to the Devil’s Pool safest.

*Any time of the year is a good time to visit, however one might want to avoid April (peak rainy/flood season) when the falls are at their fullest. They create so much mist that not only will you get soaked but it is also nearly impossible to even see the falls through the haze.

Some small lodges and camping sites are available throughout the town to offer accommodation and resting facilities for the touring communities.

The resort nature of the Victoria Falls town make hotels and lodges the most notable of all places. These include the;

*game viewing at the [[Victoria Falls National Park]] and [[Zambezi National Park]]. These two major parks are home to diverse wildlife including the 'Big Five' - elephant, lion, buffalo, leopard and white rhinoceros. In addition, herds of buffaloes, antelopes, zebras and giraffes add diversity to the game parks.

While the major attraction of the town is the falls, Victoria Falls town is also home to :

So, to many, Victoria Falls qualifies as a Wonder of the World in more than one sphere. It’s not just the great falls on the Zambezi that make it so wondrous, but the dollarized world of the city, too.<ref name="nationalreview">Steve H. Hanke and Craig Richardson, [https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/12/dollarized-victoria-falls-rises-above-zimbabwes-economic-mess/?utm_source=recirc-desktop&utm_medium=blog-post&utm_campaign=river&utm_content=more-in&utm_term=fourth], ''National Review, Published: 10 December, 2020, Accessed: 19 January, 2021''</ref>

There is also a new stock market in the city: The [[Victoria Falls Stock Exchange]] (VFEX). The VFEX trade securities listed in U.S. dollars and other convertible currencies. The new "dollarized" market would challenge the National [[Zimbabwe Stock Exchange]] (ZSE) in [[Harare]], which has few trades and little investor trust because the stocks are traded in Zimbabwe’s local currency.

Traveling from any other place in Zimbabwe to Victoria Falls is like stepping through a portal that aligns much more with an experience of visiting, say, Yosemite Valley in the United States. Hotels, lodges, and restaurants abound, offering everything from down-home cooking to elegant five-course meals. Safari companies offer a wide variety of first-class venues. U.S. and other international credit cards are gladly accepted, a rarity in other parts of Zimbabwe. And, the glue that holds Victoria Falls together is the U.S. dollar. It’s the coin of the realm in Victoria Falls. Yes, Victoria Falls is officially dollarized. It only accepts U.S. dollars for payment of property taxes and keeps its books in U.S. dollars as well.

Victoria Falls is an enclave that has long operated under very different monetary rules. As a key tourist destination in Southern Africa, it attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually to view the thunderous volume of water passing into the Zambezi’s 300-ft deep gorge — a true Wonder of the World.

When you visit Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River, you will find that it is still one of the Wonders of the World in the traditional geomorphological sense. But, you will quickly discover that it is also an economic Wonder of the World. Indeed, when you enter the town of Victoria Falls, it’s as if you have walked into an alternative African economic universe. Victoria Falls is an island of stability in Zimbabwe, a country that has descended into monetary and fiscal chaos. How could this be?

Victoria Falls hosted the 20th edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly from the 24th to the 29th of August 2013.<ref name="selz">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/.../multimedia-unwto-general-assembly-in-in-victoria-falls/ UNWTO General Assembly], ''NewsDay'', Published: 26 August 2013, Retrieved: 16 June 2014</ref> The event attracted over 900 delegates from member states all over the world.<ref name="newsday">Melisa Mpofu, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/08/26/20th-unwto-best-attended/ ’20th UNWTO best attended’], ''NewsDay'', Published:26 August 2013,Retrieved: 16 June 2014</ref>

Victoria Falls is a Natural Wonder of the world, and name of the resort town located in the Matabeleland North Province of Zimbabwe. The town is located on the northern border which separates Zimbabwe from Zambia, on the Zambezi River, about 1000km from it's source.

The Victoria Falls is home to the Tonga community. The falls were referred to as Mosi-oa-Tunya, which in the local Tonga language means 'the smoke that thunders'.[1] David Livingstone became the first European explorer to discover the Victoria Falls in 1855. He mapped the location and made it known to the outside world. Livingstone named the place Victoria Falls in honour of the Queen of Britain at that time.[2]

Background / Pre-History

The falls are rated among the seven best natural wonders of the world. 1708m wide and an average depth of 100m, they form the biggest single curtain of water in the world. Flow varies from 20 000m³ (November / December) to 500 000m³ at the end of the rains over western Zambia and Angola. At the time of record breaking floods of 1958, flow reached 700 000m³. In 2019, the flow over the falls was at a low of 109m³, a record low. [3] The falls were declared a World Natural Heritage Site by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).[4] One of the most striking features of the falls is the epic deafening sound and the continuous mist which is seen from miles away curling upwards from the town.[4] In the soils of the area are some of the richest archaeological sites in southern Africa.

While the whole world, and Victoria Falls with it (Victoria Falls rainforest was closed), was in lockdown to protect against the coronavirus pandemic, April 2020, Victoria Falls reached its highest flows in a decade. Zambezi River Authority data showed four times more water was flowing over the world’s largest waterfall than at the same time the year before – on 20 April 2020, 3,922m³ per second was recorded compared to 1,007m³ per second on 20 April 2019. Authority public relations and communications manager Elizabeth Karonga said the high water levels are due to a significant increase in both rainfall and run-off in the catchment area upstream of Victoria Falls. [5]

History

Victoria Falls Bridge was constructed in 1905. It is 202m across, with a single span of 152m, 90m above the Zambezi, and was the first link between Zambia and Zimbabwe. It was originally only two rail tracks, but one rail track was replaced by a road deck in 1930. Road decking was replaced in 1980.

On 25 August 1975 the Victoria Falls Conference was held on the bridge in a railway dining car. Following meetings in Lusaka, in December 1974 Rhodesia released many nationalist political prisoners, and a ceasefire was arranged. Finally, talks were held in the car on the international border, between Ian Smith, Abel Muzorewa, Ndabaningi Sithole, Joshua Nkomo, James Chikerema, and others. Kenneth Kaunda and John Vorster also attended the first sessions. The conference broke down the next day.[6]

Victoria Falls hosted the 20th edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly from the 24th to the 29th of August 2013.[7] The event attracted over 900 delegates from member states all over the world.[8]

Rise above Zimbabwe's Economic Mess

Popular Places

While the major attraction of the town is the falls, Victoria Falls town is also home to:

the bridge,

bungee jumping (from the bridge) into the gorges,

the Rain Forest,

white water rafting,

game viewing at the Victoria Falls National Park and Zambezi National Park. These two major parks are home to diverse wildlife including the 'Big Five' - elephant, lion, buffalo, leopard and white rhinoceros. In addition, herds of buffaloes, antelopes, zebras and giraffes add diversity to the game parks.

river cruises,

fishing (tiger and bream).

The resort nature of the Victoria Falls town make hotels and lodges the most notable of all places. These include the;

Some small lodges and camping sites are available throughout the town to offer accommodation and resting facilities for the touring communities.

Population

The 1969 Census shows 2880 Africans, 567 Europeans, 3 Asians and 4 Coloureds (Total 3450) people living there.

The Chinotimba high-density suburb accommodates the majority of the residents. Currently, there are over 50 000 residents. [11] In this multicultural community, Asians, Arabs, and Europeans are the majority of the tourists who frequent the town.

Visitors Guide :Tips and Events

Victoria Falls Jazz Festival,

Victoria Falls Carnival,

Victoria Falls Marathon

Any time of the year is a good time to visit, however one might want to avoid April (peak rainy/flood season) when the falls are at their fullest. They create so much mist that not only will you get soaked but it is also nearly impossible to even see the falls through the haze.

The Devil's Pool: Hanging off the edge of Victoria Falls. The devil’s pool is only accessible from Zambia. Visit at the end of the dry season around November. This is when the rate of flow is at its lowest which makes going to the Devil’s Pool safest.

2021 Victoria Falls Tourist Accident, [[2]]

Further Reading

Gallery

Victoria Falls Facts

The Victoria falls are known as "Mosi oa-Tunya" which means "the smoke that thunders")

In Nov 1855 the falls were made known to the outside world by David Livingstone

There are an estimated 75 species of fish inhabiting the falls.

Victoria Falls is approximately 5577 feet wide and varies in height from 262- 304 feet.

Videos

