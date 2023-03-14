Difference between revisions of "Victoria Falls Recycling"
See [[Recycle in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|+
==Contact Details==
Victoria Falls Recycling in Victoria Falls will collect all recyclable material.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
See Greenline Africa (Victoria Falls).
Contact Details
Address: Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North.
Phone: C. Hewat - 0712 408864.
Email:
Website:
Materials
All recycleables, will collect.
2020 - ± 17 tons.