Victoria Falls Recycling in Victoria Falls will collect all recyclable material.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
See Greenline Africa (Victoria Falls).

Contact Details

Address: Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North.
Phone: C. Hewat - 0712 408864.
Email:
Website:

Materials

All recycleables, will collect.

2020 - ± 17 tons.

