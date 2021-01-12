Difference between revisions of "Victoria Falls River Lodge"
The Victoria Falls River Lodge is a tented lodge on the Zambezi River. It is the first private game lodge set in the Zambezi National Park.
Place
Location and contact details
Victoria Falls River Lodge is 10 minutes upstream from Victoria Falls Town, within the Zambezi National Park,
Telephone; +27 87 021 0737
Email; reservations@zambezicrescent.com
Websites; https://victoriafallsriverlodge.com/?fbclid=IwAR3cAPjB6R7cfgCbNCzxygdk14l_wf7vBCxFPHAwnkEH_Ov9wcq9WA3ZEvk, https://www.facebook.com/Victoriafallsriverlodge/
Facility
- 8 Luxury Tents
- 5 Luxury Family Tents