Difference between revisions of "Victoria Falls Ubuntu Bomuntu"

Victoria Falls Ubuntu Bomuntu (VFUB)

Victoria Falls Ubuntu Bomuntu is an eight member male a-cappella group formed in 1999 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.[1] The group has performed in various functions including ATA conference, UNWTO countdown to mention a few.

Background

It is a harmonic male member group formerly known as Amahlosi Asendle Arts. Like many other vocal male groups from the Matabeleland region in Southern Zimbabwe, Victoria Falls Ubuntu Bomuntu (VFUB) was inspired by the a-cappella music, or imbube, as it is known in Southern Africa, of world renowned groups of the genre such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo of South Africa and Black Umfolosi of Zimbabwe, to begin their own musical journey.

‘Victoria Falls’ in their name represents the town they hail from in Zimbabwe, while ‘Ubuntu Bomuntu’ is Ndebele language for ‘Humanity of a Person,’ which is the spiritual value VFUB is spreading through their music.

Their Work

While VFUB is an a-cappella/imbube group, they also specialize in other local and regional traditional music and dances such as isicathamiya, isitshikitsha, ingquzu, mtshongoyo, and gumboot dance.

Frequently playing at the Elephant Hills, one of the biggest hotels in Victoria Falls, VFUB sometimes tours around Zimbabwe and to neighboring countries such as Botswana and Zambia for performances in concert halls and festivals. They have shared the stage with local and international musicians such as Mokoomba, Yvonne Chaka Chaka (SA), Sulumani Chimbetu, Iyasa, ChickenBus From Victoria Falls and Harvard Krokodiloes (USA).

In 2009 the group won the 1st prize of the Chibuku Traditional Dance Competition in Harare, and in 2012 were amongst those nominated for best outstanding Traditional dance group at the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA).

The group has managed to record two albums entitled Africa my home and Ubuntu Bethu/Our Humanity which were recorded and Published by 10th District Music in 2012.

Group Members

Holyman Ncube (Vocals)

Kenneth Farai Madzimbamuto (Vocals)

Manelisi Maseko (Vocals )

Ndabezinhle Sibanda (Lead vocals)

Prosper Tshuma (vocals and percussion)

Sibangilizwe Sibanda (Vocals)[2]

Awards

