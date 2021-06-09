Difference between revisions of "Victoria High School"
Latest revision as of 12:40, 9 June 2021
Victoria High School is in Masvingo, Masvingo Province. It was opened in 1959.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Citrus Avenue, Masvingo
Telephone: +263 772 707 394 / +263 778 899 154.
Cell:
Email: victoriahigh@gmail.com
Web: http://victoriahigh.co.zw/?p=home
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The first headmaster was Les Sharpe. Later headmasters (& acting headmasters) included Mr Jardine, Mr Maytham, Mr Wotherspoon, Mr Buitendag and Mr Ngwenya in 1984.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable alumni:
- Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, rugby player
- Tendai Chisoro, cricket player