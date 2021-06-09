Difference between revisions of "Victoria High School"

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Victoria High School''' is in [[Masvingo ]] , [[Masvingo Province]]. It was opened in '''1959'''.

Victoria High School is in Masvingo, Masvingo Province. It was opened in 1959.

Victoria High School badge

Location

Address: Citrus Avenue, Masvingo

Telephone: +263 772 707 394 / +263 778 899 154.

Cell:

Email: victoriahigh@gmail.com

Web: http://victoriahigh.co.zw/?p=home



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The first headmaster was Les Sharpe. Later headmasters (& acting headmasters) included Mr Jardine, Mr Maytham, Mr Wotherspoon, Mr Buitendag and Mr Ngwenya in 1984.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Notable alumni:

Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, rugby player

Tendai Chisoro, cricket player

Other information