Victoria Ruzvidzo is an award-winning Zimbabwean journalist and the current Sunday Mail editor. On 18 April 2021, she was criticised by a section of Zimbabweans on Twitter after she called Nelson Chamisa an errant child who deserves to be whipped into line.

Career

Victoria Ruzvidzo joined Zimpapers in June 1993 and rose from being a cub reporter to Editor of The Sunday Mail. Ruzvidzo is the first female to head The Sunday Mail. According to a letter written in 2019 by Zimpapers’ editorial executive William Chikoto to the ZNCC adjudicating committee, Ruzvidzo had significantly increased The Sunday Mail's contribution to the Digital and Publishing Division the first few months after she had been appointed editor.

In 2019, Ruzvidzo was one of the African women invited to the Forbes Africa Summit in Durban South Africa to deliberate on issues affecting women. She has been a guest speaker at several local and international conferences. Ruzvidzo is also a mentor under the US Embassy Public Affairs women in Journalism Mentoring Programme and the Humanitarian Information Facilitation Centre (HIFIC) mentorship programme for young journalists.[1]

Awards

In March 2021, Ruzvidzo won the balanced coverage of women’s issues in the media award at the Red Lipstick Annual Business Achievers Awards.[2] On 29 March 2019, Victoria Ruzvidzo was named runner-up Business Leadership Award in the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Mashonaland Region category.[1]