''' Chivaura ''' died on ''' 24 November 2015 ''' at the age of 64 from liver cancer. He was subsequently declared a liberation war hero by the government.

Chivaura died on 24 November 2015 at the age of 64 from liver cancer. He was subsequently declared a liberation war hero by the government.

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020 ''</ref>

'''Vimbai Gukwe Chivaura''' is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received a loan of US$108,326.00, not repaid.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Vimbai Gukwe Chivaura''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

''' Chivaura ''' was a [[Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe]] (BAZ) commissioner,a position he held from ''' 2009 ''' until the time of his death.<ref>[http://nehandaradio.com/2009/08/03/parly-grills-nominees-for-media-commission/ Parly grills nominees for media commission] ''Nehanda Radio, Published: 3 Aug 2009, Retrieved:24 Nov 2015''</ref><ref>[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/09/11/baz-grills-kingstons-officials/ BAZ grills Kingstons officials], ''NewsDay, Published:11 Sept 2014, Retrieved:24 Nov 2015 ''</ref>

Chivaura was a [[Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe]] (BAZ) commissioner,a position he held from 2009 until the time of his death.<ref>[http://nehandaradio.com/2009/08/03/parly-grills-nominees-for-media-commission/ Parly grills nominees for media commission] ''Nehanda Radio, Published: 3 Aug 2009, Retrieved:24 Nov 2015''</ref><ref>[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/09/11/baz-grills-kingstons-officials/ BAZ grills Kingstons officials], ''NewsDay, Published:11 Sept 2014, Retrieved:24 Nov 2015''</ref>

''' Chivaura ''' was a visiting scholar at several universities in the U.S. including the Claremont Graduate School, Michigan State University, Kalamazoo College, University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Bard College, State University of New York at Buffalo, and Fort Valley State University, Georgia.<ref name="fg1" />

Chivaura was a visiting scholar at several universities in the U.S. including the Claremont Graduate School, Michigan State University, Kalamazoo College, University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Bard College, State University of New York at Buffalo, and Fort Valley State University, Georgia.<ref name="fg1" />

''' Chivaura ''' also served as coordinator for International Exchange Programs (UZ), Chief Executive Officer of [[Zimbabwe Inter-Africa News Agency]] (ZIANA) and member of the [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation]] (ZBC) board. <ref name="fg1" />

Chivaura also served as coordinator for International Exchange Programs (UZ), Chief Executive Officer of [[Zimbabwe Inter-Africa News Agency]] (ZIANA) and member of the [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation]] (ZBC) board. <ref name="fg1" />

''' Chivaura ''' was actively involved in national service and extension work which include HIV/STD/AIDS awareness education and counselling. <ref name="fg1" />

Chivaura was actively involved in national service and extension work which include HIV/STD/AIDS awareness education and counselling. <ref name="fg1" />

He was also a host on the [[ ZBC ]] TV show ''Zvavanhu'' which advocated for the preservation and promotion of African indigenous knowledge systems, languages and culture. <ref name="fg1" /> Zvavanhu was mostly supportive of [[Zanu-PF]] policies and methods while viewing extremely negatively the main opposition party, MDC, whose leaders ''' Chivaura ''' and his fellow hosts accused of being puppets of the American and European governments. The TV show was therefore widely considered a Propaganda effort by the Zanu-PF government.

He was also a host on the ZBC TV show ''Zvavanhu'' which advocated for the preservation and promotion of African indigenous knowledge systems, languages and culture. <ref name="fg1" /> Zvavanhu was mostly supportive of [[Zanu-PF]] policies and methods while viewing extremely negatively the main opposition party, MDC, whose leaders Chivaura and his fellow hosts accused of being puppets of the American and European governments. The TV show was therefore widely considered a Propaganda effort by the Zanu-PF government.

''' Chivaura ''' taught literature, media and communication studies in the Department of English. He was also the founder member and Chairman of Theatre Arts Department at UZ.<ref name="fg1">[http://www.financialgazette.co.zw/uz-lecturer-vimbai-chivaura-dies/ UZ Lecturer Vimbai Chivaura Dies], ''The Financial Gazette, Published:24 Nov 2015, Retrieved: 24 NOv 2015''</ref>

Chivaura taught literature, media and communication studies in the Department of English. He was also the founder member and Chairman of Theatre Arts Department au UZ.<ref name="fg1">[http://www.financialgazette.co.zw/uz-lecturer-vimbai-chivaura-dies/ UZ Lecturer Vimbai Chivaura Dies], ''The Financial Gazette, Published:24 Nov 2015, Retrieved: 24 NOv 2015''</ref>

Dr. Vimbai Gukwe Chivaura was a renowned lecturer, educator and traditionalist in Zimbabwe. He was known mostly for being a host of the ZBC TV show, Zvavanhu which he co-hosted with Tafataona Mahoso, Aeneas Chigwedere, Sheunesu Mpepereki and Cloud Mararike.

Career

Chivaura taught literature, media and communication studies in the Department of English. He was also the founder member and Chairman of Theatre Arts Department at UZ.[1]

He was also a host on the ZBC TV show Zvavanhu which advocated for the preservation and promotion of African indigenous knowledge systems, languages and culture. [1] Zvavanhu was mostly supportive of Zanu-PF policies and methods while viewing extremely negatively the main opposition party, MDC, whose leaders Chivaura and his fellow hosts accused of being puppets of the American and European governments. The TV show was therefore widely considered a Propaganda effort by the Zanu-PF government.

Chivaura was actively involved in national service and extension work which include HIV/STD/AIDS awareness education and counselling. [1]

Chivaura also served as coordinator for International Exchange Programs (UZ), Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Inter-Africa News Agency (ZIANA) and member of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board. [1]

Chivaura was a visiting scholar at several universities in the U.S. including the Claremont Graduate School, Michigan State University, Kalamazoo College, University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Bard College, State University of New York at Buffalo, and Fort Valley State University, Georgia.[1]

Chivaura was a Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) commissioner,a position he held from 2009 until the time of his death.[2][3]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Vimbai Gukwe Chivaura was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Vimbai Gukwe Chivaura is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He received a loan of US$108,326.00, not repaid. [4]

Publications

Community Based Theatre in Zimbabwe

The Human Factor Approach to Development in Africa

Mavambo: The Beginning (play)[1]





Death

Chivaura died on 24 November 2015 at the age of 64 from liver cancer. He was subsequently declared a liberation war hero by the government.

Trivia

In 2012, Chivaura said President Robert Mugabe was a “spirit medium” and would never die. Chivaura said during a meeting with traditional chiefs: The President is a svikiro which will never die. He might die physically, but his spirit will remain with us, just like Mbuya Nehanda and Chamunika. We will continue fighting the British and other imperialists using his spirit. So as traditional chiefs you should support this great man because he will always be in us. Many youngsters are now admiring him and they want to be like him [5]

Chivaura once criticised churches for wedding people in November saying the month was sacred as ancestors take a hiatus, so no one would be there to bless their unions.[6]













References



