

Vimbai Mahendere is a Zimbabwean musician and Pastor. She sings with her husband Michael Mahendere.

Background

Vimbai Mahendere was born Vimbai Nyatsambo.[1]

Age

I was born on 13 June.

Husband

Vimbai Mahendere is married to Michael Mahendere. Vimbai and Michael Mahendere were married in 2011 and Emmanuel Makandiwa gifted them a Mercedes-Benz E320 at their wedding.[1]

Children

Vimbai and Michael Mahendere have three children together.[1]

Career

Vimbai has featured on Michael Mahendere's songs like Zvichanaka and Masimba Ndeenyu. The song Zvichanaka was the couple's first collaboration.[1][2]