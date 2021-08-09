Difference between revisions of "Vimbai Mahendere"
Latest revision as of 09:53, 9 August 2021
|Vimbai Mahendere
|Born
|Vimbai Nyatsambo
13 June
|Residence
|Mt Pleasant
|Known for
|Being a musician
|Spouse(s)
|Michael Mahendere (m.2011)
|Children
|3
Vimbai Mahendere is a Zimbabwean musician and Pastor. She sings with her husband Michael Mahendere.
Background
Vimbai Mahendere was born Vimbai Nyatsambo.[1]
Age
I was born on 13 June.
Husband
Vimbai Mahendere is married to Michael Mahendere. Vimbai and Michael Mahendere were married in 2011 and Emmanuel Makandiwa gifted them a Mercedes-Benz E320 at their wedding.[1]
Children
Vimbai and Michael Mahendere have three children together.[1]
Career
Vimbai has featured on Michael Mahendere's songs like Zvichanaka and Masimba Ndeenyu. The song Zvichanaka was the couple's first collaboration.[1][2]
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Other side of Minister Mahendere. . . gold miner, farmer and happy father, The Herald, Published: June 27, 2020, Retrieved: August 9, 2021
- ↑ I was born a star: Minister Mahendere, The Standard, Published: March 5, 2017, Retrieved: August 9, 2021