Vimbai Mahendere
Vimbai Mahendere Biography
BornVimbai Nyatsambo
13 June
ResidenceMt Pleasant
Known forBeing a musician
Spouse(s)Michael Mahendere (m.2011)
Children3


Vimbai Mahendere is a Zimbabwean musician and Pastor. She sings with her husband Michael Mahendere.

Background

Vimbai Mahendere was born Vimbai Nyatsambo.[1]

Age

I was born on 13 June.

Husband

Vimbai Mahendere is married to Michael Mahendere. Vimbai and Michael Mahendere were married in 2011 and Emmanuel Makandiwa gifted them a Mercedes-Benz E320 at their wedding.[1]

Children

Vimbai and Michael Mahendere have three children together.[1]

Career

Vimbai has featured on Michael Mahendere's songs like Zvichanaka and Masimba Ndeenyu. The song Zvichanaka was the couple's first collaboration.[1][2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Other side of Minister Mahendere. . . gold miner, farmer and happy father, The Herald, Published: June 27, 2020, Retrieved: August 9, 2021
  2. I was born a star: Minister Mahendere, The Standard, Published: March 5, 2017, Retrieved: August 9, 2021
