'''Vimbai Masiyiwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur. She is the daughter of [[Econet]] founder [[Strive Masiyiwa]].

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from Bryant University. Vimbai Masiyiwa also holds a Master's in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies from University College London.[1]

Career

Vimbai Masiyiwa is the Chief Executive Officer of Batoka Hospitality Group. In March 2021, Batoka under Masiyiwa's leadership acquired Gorges Lodge, Little Gorges and Zambezi Sands from Imvelo Safari Lodges, all located in Victoria Falls.[2] In March 2022, the Batoka Hospitality Group will unveil the beautifully-refurbished Batoka Zambezi Sands River Lodge on the banks of the Zambezi River.[3]

Battle With Cancer

Vimbai Masiyiwa had to suspend university for a year as she battled cancer. She battled lymphoma for a year. Her battle with cancer started with her saying she had a persistent dry cough. Her mother Tsitsi insisted they go to the doctor immediately. Vimbai Masiyiwa was found to have a tumour the size of a tennis ball in her chest.[4]