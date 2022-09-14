Difference between revisions of "Vimbai Mukambi"

''' Vimbai Mukambi ''' is a freelance Zimbabwean Commercial Model. Mukambi is one of the highest paid local commercial models including [[Jackie Ngarande]], [[Pokello Nare]], [[Malaika Mushandu]], [[Brita Maselethulini]], [[Hillary Makaya]] and [[Nyasha Matonhodze]].<ref name="TH"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/commercial-model-scores-big/ Commercial model scores big],'' The Herald, retrieved: 17 Jul 2018''</ref>

Vimbai Mukambi is a freelance Zimbabwean Commercial Model. Mukambi is one of the highest paid local commercial models including [[Jackie Ngarande]], [[Pokello Nare]], [[Malaika Mushandu]], [[Brita Maselethulini]], [[Hillary Makaya]] and [[Nyasha Matonhodze]].<ref name="TH"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/commercial-model-scores-big/ Commercial model scores big],'' The Herald, retrieved: 17 Jul 2018''</ref>

Vimbai Mukambi is a freelance Zimbabwean Commercial Model. Mukambi is one of the highest paid local commercial models including Jackie Ngarande, Pokello Nare, Malaika Mushandu, Brita Maselethulini, Hillary Makaya and Nyasha Matonhodze.[1]

Career

In an interview, the model said she quit her job to pursue a career in modeling.[2]

Modelling is now my lifestyle. I quit my job to venture full time in this modeling business, I can call myself as the ‘‘promo-queen or campaign queen’’ for adverts as they have used my face on several promotions.

She was the face of OK Grand Challenge 2017 and 2018 promotions, CABS bank 2017, DSTV Multichoice Hakuna TV 2015, Castle Lager since 2014, calendar girl for Dairibord Zimbabwe Private Limited, Cinderella Hair 2015, and JanJam 2017 among others.

She has appeared on Tocky Vibes popular video, “Hande Tocky”.

Videos

Vimbai featured on Killer T's video for the song Ndamuda. The video broke the one million mark on youtube.

Killer T - Ndamuda (Official Video)







References

l