Difference between revisions of "Vimbai Secondary School"

Vimbai Secondary School is in Norton, Chegutu District, Mashonaland West Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Stand No 2393, Katanga, Private Bag 904, Norton.
Telephone: 062 2214
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/VimbaiHighNortonZimbabwe/

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

