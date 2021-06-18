Difference between revisions of "Vimbai Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
==Location==
==Location==
'''Address:''' Stand No 2393, Katanga, Private Bag 904, [[Norton]]. <br/>
'''Address:''' Stand No 2393, Katanga, Private Bag 904, [[Norton]]. <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:''' 062 2214 <br/>
|+
'''Telephone:''' 062 2214<br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
Latest revision as of 08:26, 18 June 2021
Vimbai Secondary School is in Norton, Chegutu District, Mashonaland West Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Stand No 2393, Katanga, Private Bag 904, Norton.
Telephone: 062 2214, 062 2867.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/VimbaiHighNortonZimbabwe/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.