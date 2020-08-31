Vimbai has two children, Keisha and Katie. She had her first child at 20 but never married the father. She had her second child in a marriage with a Dutch with whom she eventually got divorced.

Vimbai has two albums to her name;

Vimbai fronts the band Makali Sounds comprising 5 musicians from 5 different countries. In January 2015, Vimbai and Makali Sounds performed for the Queen of Belgium at the Bozar theatre in the Brussels Centre for Fine Arts.<ref name="Flame">, [http://flameproject.blogspot.com/2015/02/vimbai-zimuto-launches-2nd-album-kure.html VIMBAI ZIMUTO launches 2nd album – ‘KURE KWEMESO’], ''Flame Project'', published: February 5, 2015, retrieved: June 20, 2016</ref>

Vimbai Vee Kay Zimuto is a Zimbabwean singer, dancer, actress or African traditional and modern dance choreographer based in Netherlands.

Zimuto made headlines in April 2018 for a music video considered too liberal for the song Hapana Kwaunoenda.

In March 2019 Vimbai posted pictures of herself in the nude on her Instagram, attracting criticism and also praise from some.





Background

Vimba Vee Kay Zimuto was born Vimbainashe Zimuto on 19 October 1983 in Chitungwiza.[1]

Education

Vimbai did her primary education at Zengeza 8 Primary School before proceeding to Zengeza High School for her secondary education. At the age of 6, Vimbai was percussion band,singing the Madzitateguru song. At the ages 10 and 11 she was already in the school choir,traditional dance group,netball and athletics. At Zengeza High, Vimbai was in the netball team, basketball, drum majorettes and the school choir that was headed by Mr Emmanuel Mujuru who was also her theory and practical music teacher.[2]

Music Career

When Vimbai finished school she worked in programmes such as UMOJA Cultural Flying Carpet from 2005 to 2006 before she participated in Music Crossroads Zimbabwe where she reached the finals. She is a member of the Pamberi Trust, Women in Performing Arts. In 2007 and 2009, Vimbai joined Oliver Mtukudzi and the black spirits. She has been a member of the Daughters of Africa since 2010. She is now training children in Groede, Netherlands, on African percussion,dance and African songs.[2]

Vimbai fronts the band Makali Sounds comprising 5 musicians from 5 different countries. In January 2015, Vimbai and Makali Sounds performed for the Queen of Belgium at the Bozar theatre in the Brussels Centre for Fine Arts.[3]

Discography

Vimbai has two albums to her name;

Kure Kwemeso (2015) [4]

Hapana Kwaunoenda (2018)

Picture Gallery

Videos

Vimbainashe Zimuto 3 Mira

Vimbai Zimuto- Ku n'anga

Ndakanaka Controversy

In June 2016, Vimbai accused Fungisai Zvakavapano for stealing her song Amai Ndakanaka. Fungisai argued that her song was inspired by the childhood folklore rhymes Amai Ndakanaka which she developed on her own to inspire the girl child. Vimbai also claimed that it is her song which she sent to producer, Oskid and accused him of not being professional stating that she was going to take legal action. Oskid denied leaking the song to Fungisai.[5]





Personal Life

Vimbai Zimmuto with her children



