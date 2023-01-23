Difference between revisions of "Vince Musewe"
==Education==
==Education==
[[Peterhouse ]] in [[Marondera]] for his Advanced Level studies
[[University of Zimbabwe]] for a BSc Economics degree. <ref name="Linked">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/vince-musewe-85447836 vince musewe], ''LinkedIn'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: September 13, 2016</ref>
==Career==
==Career==
Vince Musewe is a Zimbabwean journalist and civil activist. He writes articles on political opinion in NewsDay, The Zimbabwean and other private newspapers.
Education
Secondary: Peterhouse Boys in Marondera for his Advanced Level studies.
Tertiary: University of Zimbabwe for a BSc Economics degree. [1]
Career
He is the founding chairman of Phambili Investments Pvt. Ltd and an independent political and economic analyst since January 2011. He is also the chairman of Zimbabwe First, which is a youth empowerment platform which targets the empowerment of youth between 18 and 35.[1]
Musewe is also the Secretary for Finance and Economic Affairs in Tendai Biti's party People's Democratic Party.[2]
Criticism Against Bond Notes
In June 2017, Musewe together with This Flag Movement coordinator Evan Mawarire, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere and other civilians approached Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya to give their opinions concerning bond notes. At the meeting Musewe gave an economic argument against the bond notes.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 vince musewe, LinkedIn, published: No Date Given, retrieved: September 13, 2016
- ↑ Mugove Tafirenyika and Tendai Kamhungira, Tsvangirai, Biti work together, Daily News, published: June 18, 2016, retrieved: September 13, 2016