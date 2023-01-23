Difference between revisions of "Vince Musewe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
|Line 93:
|Line 93:
===Criticism Against Bond Notes===
===Criticism Against Bond Notes===
In '''June 2017''', '''Musewe''' together with [[This Flag Movement]] coordinator [[Evan Mawarire]], Advocate [[Fadzayi Mahere]] and other civilians approached [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] governor [[John Mangudya]] to give their opinions concerning [[Zimbabwe Bond Notes|bond notes]]. At the meeting '''Musewe''' gave an economic argument against the bond notes.
In '''June 2017''', '''Musewe''' together with [[This Flag Movement]] coordinator [[Evan Mawarire]], Advocate [[Fadzayi Mahere]] and other civilians approached [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] governor [[John Mangudya]] to give their opinions concerning [[Zimbabwe Bond Notes|bond notes]]. At the meeting '''Musewe''' gave an economic argument against the bond notes.
|−
|−
|−
|−
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 12:45, 23 January 2023
|Vince Musewe
|Born
|Vince Musewe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Political party
|People's Democratic Party
Vince Musewe is a Zimbabwean journalist and civil activist. He writes articles on political opinion in NewsDay, The Zimbabwean and other private newspapers.
Education
Secondary: Peterhouse Boys in Marondera for his Advanced Level studies.
Tertiary: University of Zimbabwe for a BSc Economics degree. [1]
Service/Career
He is the founding chairman of Phambili Investments Pvt. Ltd and an independent political and economic analyst since January 2011. He is also the chairman of Zimbabwe First, which is a youth empowerment platform which targets the empowerment of youth between 18 and 35. [1]
Musewe was also the Secretary for Finance and Economic Affairs in Tendai Biti's People's Democratic Party. [2]
Events
Criticism Against Bond Notes
In June 2017, Musewe together with This Flag Movement coordinator Evan Mawarire, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere and other civilians approached Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya to give their opinions concerning bond notes. At the meeting Musewe gave an economic argument against the bond notes.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 vince musewe, LinkedIn, published: No Date Given, retrieved: September 13, 2016
- ↑ Mugove Tafirenyika and Tendai Kamhungira, Tsvangirai, Biti work together, Daily News, published: June 18, 2016, retrieved: September 13, 2016