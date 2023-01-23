In '''June 2017''', '''Musewe''' together with [[This Flag Movement]] coordinator [[Evan Mawarire]], Advocate [[Fadzayi Mahere]] and other civilians approached [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] governor [[John Mangudya]] to give their opinions concerning [[Zimbabwe Bond Notes|bond notes]]. At the meeting '''Musewe''' gave an economic argument against the bond notes.

Vince Musewe is a Zimbabwean journalist and civil activist. He writes articles on political opinion in NewsDay, The Zimbabwean and other private newspapers.

Education

Secondary: Peterhouse Boys in Marondera for his Advanced Level studies.

Tertiary: University of Zimbabwe for a BSc Economics degree. [1]

Service/Career

He is the founding chairman of Phambili Investments Pvt. Ltd and an independent political and economic analyst since January 2011. He is also the chairman of Zimbabwe First, which is a youth empowerment platform which targets the empowerment of youth between 18 and 35. [1]

Musewe was also the Secretary for Finance and Economic Affairs in Tendai Biti's People's Democratic Party. [2]

Events

Criticism Against Bond Notes

In June 2017, Musewe together with This Flag Movement coordinator Evan Mawarire, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere and other civilians approached Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya to give their opinions concerning bond notes. At the meeting Musewe gave an economic argument against the bond notes.