Difference between revisions of "Vincent Hungwe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Vincent Hungwe | honorific_suffix = | image = | image_size = | alt =...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Career)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 93:
|Line 93:
Hungwe was appointed as the Public Service Commissions chairperson with effect from June 1 2018 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Vincent Hungwe took over from Dr [[Mariyawanda Nzuwah]] who retired in March 2018. Dr Mary Margaret Muchada had taken over as the acting chairperson before Hungwe's appointment.<ref name="TH">[https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-new-psc-boss/ President appoints new PSC boss], ''The Herald'', Published: May 22, 2018, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref>
Hungwe was appointed as the Public Service Commissions chairperson with effect from June 1 2018 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Vincent Hungwe took over from Dr [[Mariyawanda Nzuwah]] who retired in March 2018. Dr Mary Margaret Muchada had taken over as the acting chairperson before Hungwe's appointment.<ref name="TH">[https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-new-psc-boss/ President appoints new PSC boss], ''The Herald'', Published: May 22, 2018, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 101:
|Line 105:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Vincent Hungwe, Vincent Hungwe Biography, Vincent Hungwe PSC, Vincent Hungwe Wikipedia
|keywords= Vincent Hungwe, Vincent Hungwe Biography, Vincent Hungwe PSC, Vincent Hungwe Wikipedia
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Vincent Hungwe Biography
|image_alt= Vincent Hungwe Biography
Revision as of 16:24, 22 April 2022
|Vincent Hungwe
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being Public Service Commission Chairperson
|Spouse(s)
|Mabel Hungwe
|Children
|Mukudzeyi Hungwe
|Relatives
|Charles Hungwe
Vincent Hungwe is the current Public Service Commissions (PSC) chairperson. Hungwe was appointed in 2018 by Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Background
Hungwe's wife is Dr Mabel Hungwe who was appointed a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in July 2019 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He was PSC chairperson when his wife was appointed a ZACC Commissioner.
His brother is Charles Hungwe who was hired to head the Lesotho High Court bench to try a former Lesotho top army officer, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, and eight other military servicemen on murder charges. Hungwe's brother is viewed as a protégé of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced Mugabe in November 2017 following a military-assisted takeover.[1]
Vincent and Mabel Hungwe have a son named Mukudzeyi.[2]
Career
Hungwe was appointed as the Public Service Commissions chairperson with effect from June 1 2018 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Vincent Hungwe took over from Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah who retired in March 2018. Dr Mary Margaret Muchada had taken over as the acting chairperson before Hungwe's appointment.[3]
On 31 May 2018, Hungwe was sworn in as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) at a ceremony held at State House in Harare.
He is a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.[4]
References
- ↑ Zimbabwean judge Hungwe on edge of the bench in Lesotho, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: January 31, 2020, Retrieved: April 22, 2022
- ↑ Silent Thunder: In the Presence of Elephants, Google Books, Published: 1998, Retrieved: April 22, 2022
- ↑ President appoints new PSC boss, The Herald, Published: May 22, 2018, Retrieved: April 22, 2022
- ↑ Felex Share, DJC Gwaunza, Hungwe sworn in as JSC members, The Herald, Published: June 1, 2018, Retrieved: April 22, 2022