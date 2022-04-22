|description= Vincent Hungwe is the current Public Service Commissions (PSC) chairperson. Hungwe was appointed in 2018 by Emmerson Mnangagwa

He is a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.<ref name="Herald">Felex Share, [https://www.herald.co.zw/djc-gwaunza-hungwe-sworn-in-as-jsc-members/ DJC Gwaunza, Hungwe sworn in as JSC members], ''The Herald'', Published: June 1, 2018, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref>

On 31 May 2018, Hungwe was sworn in as a member of the [[Judicial Service Commission]] (JSC) at a ceremony held at [[State House]] in Harare.

Hungwe was appointed as the Public Service Commissions chairperson with effect from June 1 2018 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Vincent Hungwe took over from Dr [[Mariyawanda Nzuwah]] who retired in March 2018. Dr Mary Margaret Muchada had taken over as the acting chairperson before Hungwe's appointment.<ref name="TH">[https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-new-psc-boss/ President appoints new PSC boss], ''The Herald'', Published: May 22, 2018, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref>

Background

Hungwe's wife is Dr Mabel Hungwe who was appointed a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in July 2019 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He was PSC chairperson when his wife was appointed a ZACC Commissioner.

His brother is Charles Hungwe who was hired to head the Lesotho High Court bench to try a former Lesotho top army officer, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, and eight other military servicemen on murder charges. Hungwe's brother is viewed as a protégé of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced Mugabe in November 2017 following a military-assisted takeover.[1]

Vincent and Mabel Hungwe have a son named Mukudzeyi.[2]





Career

