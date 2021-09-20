

Viola Sibanda is Philip Valerio Sibanda's daughter.

Background

Siblings

Viola Sibanda's sister Vanessa is a model and former Miss Tourism.

Marriage

Viola Sibanda (right) with her father General Sibanda during her wedding

Viola Sibanda's husband Marvellous Chadyiwa was arrested and appeared in June 2020 facing a domestic violence charge after he allegedly assaulted his wife over alleged infidelity. He was released on bail.

The court heard that on May 25 2020 at about 8pm, Sibanda was at home when Chadyiwa confronted her inquiring about David, whom she was communicating with on her social media platform.

An altercation ensued between the two, resulting in Chadyiwa assaulting Viola with fists, booted feet and a leather belt all over her body.

Sibanda filed an assault report with the police on the same day and she was referred to the hospital for medical examination. Chadyiwa was later arrested after he went to the police to report the incident.[1]