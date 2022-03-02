By-elections were scheduled for Zimbabwe for 26 March 2022 (Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)). The by-elections largely pitted Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front against Citizens Coalition for Change.

During the campaign, the CCC held a rally in Kwekwe on 27 February 2022, during which violence occurred, e.g. stones were thrown and at least one supporter of theirs, Mboneni Ncube was killed by having a spear thrust into him. The ZRP followed up and twelve persons were arrested.

For previous political violence in Kwekwe see: Energy Ncube.

Background

The by-elections are mostly a result of Douglas Mwonzoras recall of MDC Alliance’s elected officials, accusing them of joining a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.

What happened

The ZRP recorded that during the rally in an open space at Mbizo 4 shopping centre, suspected ZANU PF youths wearing yellow T-shirts infiltrated the meeting and threw a stone, then fled. As the rally was ending, suspected ZANU PF youths intercepted people in CCC T-shirts about 400m away and threw stones at them.

Skirmishes resulted, and Mboneni Ncube was stabbed three times in the back. Seven more people sustained injuries including cuts to the head and other had injuries, cuts to the back, and broken ribs. Three motor vehicles, parked at the shopping centre, were also damaged. One had all six tyres deflated. [1]

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said at least 17 people were hospitalised as a result of the attack. Police confirmed the death of one person, saying they had arrested 16 suspects. Zanu PF national spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa said his party could not be blamed for violence on CCC supporters in Gokwe and Kwekwe. [2] Images from the venue show the crowd disintegrating, and Chamisa could be heard shouting: “Those who are causing violence are not our people, they don’t belong to us.” [3]

Immediate Aftermath

ZRP reacted, and acting on information received, raided a property 1km away. Those listed below were arrested, three motor vehicles were recovered, Yellow T Shirts found, along with machetes, a sjambok, a home-made knife, and other material.

Takunda Chivenyengwa, (21) (Male)

Isaac Tapfumaneyi (37) (Male)

James Jere (28) (Male)

Musa Matingwende (32) (Male)

Shepard Mbewu (44) (Male)

Progress Munyuki (30) (Male)

Amon Kwachata (50) (Male)

Edmore Shoshera (Alias Masparrow) (30) (Male) (Zanu PF Card Holder)

Albert Maketo Tembo (29) (Male) (Youth League Card Carrying Member)

Fraud Munyuki (29) (Male)

Blessing Tomu (18)(Male)

Perscy Mukwaturi (38) (Male) (Zanu PF Card Holder)

Sydney Samanyayi (29) (Male) (Zanu PF Card Holder)

Valentine Mandizvidza (21) (Male)

Mischeck Mutetwa (32) (Male)

Talent Imbayago (28) (Male)

None of the above were employed.

One Kennedy Simbi believed to be the main culprit who inflicted the fatal blow, was yet to be arrested. [1]

