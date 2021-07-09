Difference between revisions of "Violet Chakwera Mwasinga"
Violet Chakwera Mwasinga is the daughter of Malawi's President Dr Lazarus Chakwera. In July 2021, Violet Chakwera Mwasinga was appointed by her father to serve as as third Secretary in the office of the Malawi’s Embassy in Brussels, Belgium.