Difference between revisions of "Violet Jubane"

Vee Jubane

Violet Jubane is a sports manager at the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the governing body affiliated with FIFA. She is the current ZIFA Central Region office secretary. She is the first ZIFA employee to earn a FIFA Master badge.

Background

Violet grew up in Mberengwa and she is the founder of Sports Redeem.[1] She is an experienced Administrative Secretary with a demonstrated history of working in the sports industry. She is an administrative professional with a FIFA/CIES/NMMU Executive Programme in Sport Management focused in Sports Management from Nelson Mandela University.

Education

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management from the Midlands State University and is a graduate of the FIFA/CIES Executive Program in Sport Management from Nelson Mandela University. She also holds a Certificate in Business Leadership from Lehigh University.

Career

Due to her extensive experience and expertise, Violet was appointed as a member of the Council of Southern African Football Associations Women’s Championship 2017 Organizing Committee. She is also the ZIFA volunteer under-15 women’s soccer coach for the Midlands Province. Outside of ZIFA, Violet organizes provincial grassroots soccer festivals, and trains high school coaches; she is a FIFA accredited Grassroots Coach. Her main goal is to develop players for the Zimbabwe National Women Soccer Team (Mighty Warriors). Upon completion of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, Violet look forward to establishing her own soccer academy, which will concentrate outreach on less privileged areas.[2]

She joined the ZIFA Central Region as an intern office secretary in 2011, arriving from rural Mberengwa, and then moving on to rub shoulders with 29 other students, drawn from 25 countries, in her pursuit of greatness. She enrolled for the FIFA/CIES/NMU Executive Programme in Sport Management in 2016 at Nelson Mandela University. The FIFA Master is a prestigious programme which gives one opportunity to network with industry leaders.[3]

It all started in 2006 after she graduated from High School and watched the 2006 FIFA World Cup on TV and she still have fresh memories and that moment created a spark in her mind. Twelve years later, she was privileged to watch a World Cup match live in a stadium stadium in Russia after attending the Sport and Future International Conference in Moscow.[4]





Licences and Certifications

FIFA Grassroots Coaching Certificate (FIFA/ZIFA, 2017)

Football Coaching Course Level 1 (ZIFA, 2015)

Sports Administration Course Level 1 (Sports and Recreation Commission, 2013)





References