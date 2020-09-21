Difference between revisions of "Virginia Hwena"

In July 2018, Virginia Hwena was elected to Ward 19 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 587 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Masvingo RDC with 587 votes, beating Chipo Makasi, independent with 301 votes, Betty Haruzivishe of MDC-Alliance with 207 votes, Nyasha Masa, independent with 98 votes and Phinias Muchenurwa of PRC with 34 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

