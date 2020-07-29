Difference between revisions of "Virginia Mabhiza"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Virginia Mabhiza''', is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. She is listed as owing US$37,683.00.

* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

In '''July 2020''', '''Virginia Mabhiza''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

'''Virginia Mabhiza''' is the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

