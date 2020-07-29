Difference between revisions of "Virginia Mabhiza"
From Pindula
'''Virginia Mabhiza''' is the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.
==References==
[[Category:Permanent Secretaries]]
Virginia Mabhiza is the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Virginia Mabhiza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Virginia Mabhiza, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. She is listed as owing US$37,683.00. [1]
References
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020