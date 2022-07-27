Difference between revisions of "Vitalis Takawira Jr"



Vitalis Takawira Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born in Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America.[1]

He is the son of legendary Warriors and Dynamos striker Vitalis Takawira (Zviripayi).

Career

Vitalis Takawira Jr began his career at Chicago Fire academy where he progressed through the age groups before he briefly moved to Sweden. In Sweden, he played for a division three team between 2018 -19. He joined Muskegon in April 2022 from United Serbians.

In July 2022, Vitalis' club, Muskegon Risers won the USA National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) Great Lakes Championship in their first season in the league.

Vitalis scored all the two goals as his side beat FC Columbus 2-0 to lift the Championship and a direct ticket to the playoffs.[2]

Takawira scored 7 Goals In 9 matches in his first season with the team and was also Muskegon's joint top goal scorer alongside Guiseppe Barone.