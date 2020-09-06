Zvinavashe is mentioned in the UN security council report ''Plundering of DR Congo natural resources: Final report of the Panel of Experts (S/2002/1146)'', paragraph 27, as the Executive Chairman of COSLEG, and ''key ally'' of [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]. The General and his family have been involved in diamond trading and supply contracts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. <ref name="Plundering of DR Congo natural resources: Final report of the Panel of Experts (S/2002/1146)"> [https://reliefweb.int/report/burundi/plundering-dr-congo-natural-resources-final-report-panel-experts-s20021146], ''UN Security Council'', Published: 16 October 2002, Retrieved: August 2019''

Soon after his retirement, Zvinavashe began to concentrate on his businesses. The most notable was the Tynwald group of schools which included a nursery school, Primary School and High School founded in 2001. He also owned a transport company. Zvinavashe was also a commercial farmer and he owned an estate in [[Harare]] at Cold Comfort Farm.<ref name="my"/>

After a Constitutional Amendment on July 1, 1994, Zvinavashe became the first Commander of the Defence Forces as General . He was also a member of Parliament for Gutu Constituency up to 2007. he also held a position in the Central Committee of the ruling [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front ]] (Zanu PF).<ref name="my"/>

Zvinavashe was attested into the ZNA as Brigadier General on December 1, 1980 after he was appointed Commander 3 brigade. On January 1, 1983 he was promoted to Major General and Chief of Staff at ZNA Headquarters.He took over command on the ZNA on June 1, 1992 after General [[Solomon Mujuru]] retired and was appointed Lieutenant-General.

At Independence, Zvinavashe briefly worked in the Prime Minister [[Robert Mugabe]]'s Department and was later appointed a member of the Joint [[High Command]] mandated to oversee the integration of the three armies, ZANLA, ZIPRA and the Rhodesian Forces into one army, the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] (ZNA).<ref name="diaspora"/>

Zvinavashe's Chimurenga name was Sheba Gava.<ref name="diaspora"/> In 1976, Zvinavashe who was also known as Fox, held two portfolios; deputy chief of military security and intelligence of ZANLA and acting provincial commander of Tete Province after which he was subsequently elected a member of the ZANU PF's central committee as deputy chief of National Security and Intelligence at a time [[Zimbabwe]] was under extreme hostile pressure from the colonialists. He occupied that position until the ceasefire declared to start on December 29, 1979 and after the [[Lancaster House Agreement]].<ref name="diaspora"/>

In 1970, he was elected a member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army]] (ZANLA) Military Council and Commander of the Botswana-Zambia Border and two years later he was appointed a member of the High Command and provincial secretary of the Malawi-Mozambique-[[Zimbabwe]] Front until 1974.<ref name="my"/>

Zvinavashe trained as a soldier at Chunya camp in Tanzania in 1967. He belonged to the first crop of locals to train as guerrillas to fight against the Rhodesian Front led by [[Ian Smith]]. He was then deployed to Zambia during the same year , together with other nationalists, began to make inroads for the liberation struggle.<ref name="a">, [http://m.famousfix.com/p6508496/vitalis-zvinavashe/ Vitalis Zvinavashe], retrieved:7 Jul 2014"</ref>

Zvinavashe was born and raised in the Zinhata Kraal of Gutu district [[Masvingo]] province.<ref name="tyn">, [http://www.tynwaldhigh.ac.zw/founder.html Founder], "Tynwald High School",retrieved:7 Jul 2014"</ref> He attended Masema primary school for his lower primary education. He subsequently relocated to Jersey Tea Estate Primary School in Chipinge district of [[Manicaland]] province were he completed his primary education.<ref name="diaspora">, [http://www.zimdiaspora.com/index.php?option=com_content&id=834:retired-zimbabwe-army-general-zvinavashe-has-died&Itemid=18 Retired Zimbabwe Army general Zvinavashe has died], "The Zim diaspora", published:10 Mar 2009,retrieved:7 Jul 2014"</ref>

'''Vitalis Musungwa Gava Zvinavashe''' was a retired General who served in the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] from its inception in 1980. He was born on 27 September 1943 and died on 10 March 2009. He was declared a National hero and buried at the [[National Heroes Acre]] in [[Harare]] for his role during and after the [[Second Chimurenga]].<ref name="my">L. Nkathazo [http://www.newzimbabwe.com/pages/army59.19501.html Former army chief Zvinavashe dies], "NewZimbabwe.com", published:10 Mar 2009,retrieved:7 Jul 2014 "</ref>

[[File:Vitalis Zvinavashe.jpg|400px|thumb|left|Vitalis Zvinavashe]]'''Vitalis Musungwa Gava Zvinavashe''' was a retired General who served in the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] from its inception in 1980. He was born on 27 September 1943 and died on 10 March 2009. He was declared a National hero and buried at the [[National Heroes Acre]] in [[Harare]] for his role during and after the [[Second Chimurenga]].<ref name="my">L. Nkathazo [http://www.newzimbabwe.com/pages/army59.19501.html Former army chief Zvinavashe dies], "NewZimbabwe.com", published:10 Mar 2009,retrieved:7 Jul 2014 "</ref>

