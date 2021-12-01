Difference between revisions of "Vivek Savji Solanki"

In addition to holding a medical degree (1986), he was designated Aviation Medical Examiner and successfully designated Senior Medical Examiner in 2013.

Dr Vivek Savji Solanki is a Zimbabwean medical doctor and the founding CEO of Trauma Centre Borrowdale. He is also a resident doctor on the Doctors Chat Show - Zimbabwe - on Youtube.

Background

Age

Dr Vivek Savji Solanki was born on 6 January 1963.

Wife & Children

He is married to Ana Solanki and together they have one daughter

Education

In addition to holding a medical degree (1986), he was designated Aviation Medical Examiner and successfully designated Senior Medical Examiner in 2013.

Career

Dr Solanki opened the Women’s Clinic when the SADC region saw an increase in cervical cancer patients and breast cancer. He further opened the Travel Clinic in 1993, at the Oliver Tambo (Johannesburg) International airport with a satellite clinic at the Cape Town airport, now operational under the Airport Company of South Africa.



From 1991-2000 Dr Vivek Savji Solanki was a Special Advisor to several hospital management groups in setting up the first Trauma Centres in South Africa. The major clients were: Hydro med Group, Flora Clinic Group, Presmed Holdings, Afrox Healthcare, Mediclinic Group.



From 1991 to 1996, he established the first private Trauma Centre in South Africa and subsequently designed, built, managed and owned eight Trauma Centres in South Africa; Arwyp Emergency Service - Kempton Park, Glywood Hospital Emergency Unit - Benoni, Airport Medical Centre - Kempton Park, Carstenhof Emergency Clinic - Midrand, Eugene Marais Hospital Emergency Clinic - Pretoria, Flora Clinic Emergency Centre - Roodeport, Lenmed Clinic Emergency Unit - Lenasia, Brenthurst Clinic Emergency Unit - Parktown. Concurrently, he set up and managed Crisis Networks, 24 Hour Emergency Control Room and Poison Centre contracted to MTN Cellular Company, South Africa.

He established and ran EMR Ambulance & helicopter Service, serving Eastern and Southern Africa. In 1993 he also served as Medical Director of Johannesburg International Airport, Medical & Travel Vaccination Clinic & Aviation Medicine.

In 1995, Dr Solanki was invited by the then Minister of Health, Dr Timothy Stamps to return to Zimbabwe and establish private health facilities. Equipped with the consolidated experience in the Region, he returned to Zimbabwe and opened the first Trauma Centre in the country.

In 1996, he established and managed Universal Health Care Group, setting up various health facilities in Zimbabwe, for example, Radiology (Company and Medical), laboratory including a Renal Dialysis Unit and Cardiac Centre, full Pathology - Hematology Laboratory.

He was invited in 2003 as Advisor and Clinical Manager in the establishment of The Woman’s Clinic in Bahrain.

He served as the CEO for London Listed African Medical Investment PLC in Mozambique (Maputo), Tanzania (Dar es Salaam), South Africa (Cape Town), Zimbabwe (Harare), and Kenya (Nairobi).

He left the London listed partnership in 2010. He developed services to address the changing epidemiology patterns and strengthen the provision of services at the Trauma Centre and Hospital, providing a range of services, including a joint project with the Musha Mukadzi Cancer Care Trust treating the needy for Gratis. In 2014, he built the New Trauma Centre and Hospital in Borrowdale, Harare.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Solanki started the Covid-19 Frontline training centre in Milton Park in early 2020, where 3000 healthcare workers were trained in infection control, donning and doffing for gratis.

The facility was designated by the Government of Zimbabwe as a Special Economic Zone receiving patients from the African region, China and Europe (for follow-up care) and tourists from four continents.