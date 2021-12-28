* She was buried at the National Heroes on the same day that [[Victoria Chitepo]] was buried. Chitepo also died on the '''8 April ''' .

* She was buried at the National Heroes on the same day that [[Victoria Chitepo]] was buried. Chitepo also died on the 8th of April.

Vivian Mwashita died at 2am on the 8th of April , 2016 at Parirenyatwa Hospital after having suffered a repeat stroke on the 7th of April , 2016. She had an earlier stroke in 2014 which left her wheelchair-bound. At the time of her death, she was survived by 3 children and 6 grandchildren.<ref name="sm001" />

Vivian Mwashita was a politician, member of the Zanu-PF party, war veteran and former member of the National Assembly and Senator. She was declared a national Heroine by the government and is buried at the National Heroes Acre. Her married name was Vivian Muchicho.

Background

Mwashita was born in Rusape on 26 September 1958. She did her primary education at Rukudzo Primary School in Kambuzuma and later her secondary education at St Peter’s Kubatana in Highfield.

Liberation War

She went to join the liberation struggle in Mozambique in 1975 with some colleagues.[1] Upon arrival in Mozambique they went to Villa de Manica from where they were ferried to Nyadzonya Base. They survived the Nyadzonya Massacre in August 1976. She received training in guerrilla warfare in 1976 at Chimoio Training Base in Mozambique. She later went to Ethiopia for four-months training as a military instructor at Tatek Military Base. She returned to Mozambique to become an instructor and survived the Chimoio air bombardment by Rhodesian forces in late 1977. Mwashita witnessed the scene of the carnage, and she assisted in the burying of hundreds of fighters killed in the attack. [2]

She was later deployed to the battle front in the Tete Zanla Operational Province under Perence Shiri in September 1978. She participated in active combat in Percentine Sector in Hwata, Chitsungo and the Gota area of Guruve.[2]

She left this frontline combat role around May/June 1979, to be part of a large contingent of female combatants responsible for carrying ammunition on their backs from Zumbo on the border with Mozambique, via Chidodo, to supply fighting formations deeper in the interior. [2]

Career

After Zimbabwe's independence, Mwashita worked at the Zanu Headquarters at No 88 Manica Road (now Robert Mugabe Street) in Harare. She later joined the Central Intelligence Organisation, where she served until 1992 when she retired.[2]

Political Career

In 1995 she won Harare South constituency and in 2005, she became the Zanu-PF Senator for Mvurachena, incorporating Harare South, Sunningdale and Waterfalls House of Assembly constituencies.

Death

Trivia

. Her Liberation war name was Kundai Mabhunu.