In '''1995''' she won Harare South constituency and in '''2005''', she became the Zanu PF Senator for [[Mvurachena]], incorporating Harare South, [[Sunningdale]] and [[Waterfalls]] House of Assembly constituencies.

Vivian Mwashita was a politician and member of Zanu PF, war veteran and former member of the National Assembly and Senator. She was declared a national Heroine by the government and is buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Personal Details

Born: 26 September 1958, in Rusape.

Marriage: Her married name was Vivian Muchicho.

Death: Vivian Mwashita died at 2am on 8 April 2016 at Parirenyatwa Hospital after having suffered a repeat stroke after 7 April 2016. She had an earlier stroke in 2014 which left her wheelchair-bound. At the time of her death, she was survived by 3 children and 6 grandchildren.[1]

School / Education

Primary education: Rukudzo Primary School in Kambuzuma.

Secondary education: St Peter’s Kubatana in Highfield.



Service / Career

She joined the liberation struggle in Mozambique in 1975 with some colleagues. [2] Upon arrival in Mozambique they went to Villa de Manica from where they were ferried to Nyadzonya Base. They survived the Nyadzonya Raid in August 1976. She received training in guerrilla warfare in 1976 at Chimoio Training Base in Mozambique. She later went to Ethiopia for four-months training as a military instructor at Tatek Military Base. She returned to Mozambique to become an instructor and survived the Chimoio air bombardment by Rhodesian forces in late 1977. Mwashita witnessed the scene of the carnage, and she assisted in the burying of hundreds of fighters killed in the attack. [1]

She was later deployed to the battle front in the Tete Zanla Operational Province under Perence Shiri in September 1978. She participated in active combat in Percentine Sector in Hwata, Chitsungo and the Gota area of Guruve. [1]

She left this frontline combat role around May/June 1979, to be part of a large contingent of female combatants responsible for carrying ammunition on their backs from Zumbo on the border with Mozambique, via Chidodo, to supply fighting formations deeper in the interior. [1]

Post 1980

After Zimbabwe's independence, Mwashita worked at the Zanu Headquarters at No 88 Manica Road (now Robert Mugabe Street) in Harare. She later joined the Central Intelligence Organisation, where she served until 1992 when she retired. [1]

Political Career

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare South returned to Parliament:

Gabriel Chaibva of MDC with 12 430 votes,

Vivian Mwashita of Zanu PF with 4 730 votes,

Margaret Dongo of ZUD with 951 votes,

Fisher Albert Aldridge Timothy, Independent, with 0 votes.

Trivia

She was buried at the National Heroes on the same day that Victoria Chitepo was buried. Chitepo also died on the 8 April .

. Her Liberation war name was Kundai Mabhunu.