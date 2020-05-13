Difference between revisions of "Voice Munsaka"

In July 2018, Voice Munsaka was elected to Ward 1 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 742 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Binga RDC with 742 votes, beating Tongai Mutale of Zanu-PF with 662 votes and Norman Siabulembo of ZIPP with 40 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]