Voltz JT real name Nkosilathi Sibiya is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician. Voltz JT sound is drill music that started in the United Kingdom. He described his type of drill music as jecha trap saying it is derived from the ghetto.
Education
At the time Voltz JT started his music career he was studying electronic telecommunications at the University of Zimbabwe.[1]
Career
He recorded his first song in 2016. By July 2021, he had recorded 2 EPs, the first one was a joint EP with Kerposh called Power Moves and the second one released in 2021 is called Mayhem and Modies.
Voltz JT is signed under Mulanation Entertainment, a record label fronted by rapper Scrip Mula.
His track These Days went viral earlier in 2021 for its social commentary and popularised the jecha trap sound. Voltz JT then released another hit titled Nyaya Dzemari, about how money causes rifts between friends. He then collaborated with Holy Ten on How Far, which asks the question of how far one is willing to go to achieve success. He then released Muranda Achaita King which talks about how a servant will rise to become a king. Voltz JT then collaborated with Poptain on the song SYSTEM.[1][2][3]
Discography
EPs
- Power Moves
- Mayhem and Modies (2021)[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tatenda Chitauro, Voltz JT pioneers drill music in Zim, NewsDay, Published: July 20, 2021, Retrieved: December 11, 2021
- ↑ Voltz JT: Jecha Trap Music Pioneer, Zimbo Son, Published: October 7, 2021, Retrieved: December 10, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Edwin Nhukarume, Voltz hails Holy Ten collabo, H-Metro, Published: July 28, 2021, Retrieved: December 11, 2021