He recorded his first song ''Boys Rangu'' in 2016. By July 2021, he had recorded 2 EPs, the first one was a joint EP with Kerposh called ''Power Moves'' and the second one released in 2021 is called ''Mayhem and Modies''.

He learnt at [[Sanyati Baptist High School]].<ref name="YT"/> At the time Voltz JT started his music career he was studying electronic telecommunications at the [[University of Zimbabwe]].<ref name="ND"> Tatenda Chitauro, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/07/voltz-jt-pioneers-drill-music-in-zim/ Voltz JT pioneers drill music in Zim], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 20, 2021, Retrieved: December 11, 2021</ref>

He is based in [[Chitungwiza]]. The JT in his stage name means JechaTrap, which is Voltz’ brand and the type of music he represents, which is a fusion of the Western trap sound with Zimbabwe's indigenous [[Shona]] language so that it becomes “Shona-trap”.<ref name="YT">Shoko Festival, [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2cRuNIeDoY Voltz JT | Peace In The Hood | Shoko 2021], ''YouTube'', Published: September 29, 2021, Retrieved: December 10, 2021</ref>

'''Voltz JT''' real name '''Nkosilathi Sibiya''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] hip hop musician. Voltz JT sound is drill music that started in the United Kingdom. He described his type of drill music as ''jecha trap'' saying it is derived from the ghetto.

| birth_name = Nkosilathi Sibiya<!-- only use if different from name above -->

Background

He is based in Chitungwiza. The JT in his stage name means JechaTrap, which is Voltz’ brand and the type of music he represents, which is a fusion of the Western trap sound with Zimbabwe's indigenous Shona language so that it becomes “Shona-trap”.[1]

Age

Voltz JT was born on 19 March 1999.

Education

He learnt at Sanyati Baptist High School.[1] At the time Voltz JT started his music career he was studying electronic telecommunications at the University of Zimbabwe.[2]

Career

He recorded his first song Boys Rangu in 2016. By July 2021, he had recorded 2 EPs, the first one was a joint EP with Kerposh called Power Moves and the second one released in 2021 is called Mayhem and Modies.

Voltz JT is signed under Mulanation Entertainment, a record label fronted by rapper Scrip Mula.

His track These Days went viral earlier in 2021 for its social commentary and popularised the jecha trap sound. Voltz JT then released another hit titled Nyaya Dzemari, about how money causes rifts between friends. He then collaborated with Holy Ten on How Far, which asks the question of how far one is willing to go to achieve success. He then released Muranda Achaita King which talks about how a servant will rise to become a king. Voltz JT then collaborated with Poptain on the song SYSTEM.[2][3][4]

Discography

EPs

Power Moves

Mayhem and Modies (2021)[4]





Videos

Voltz JT X Poptain - SYSTEM (Official Video dir by Leoy V)

Voltz JT x Holy Ten - Howfar

VOLTZ JT - FRIENDS (Official Video by Dir Leoy V)

Voltz JT - Nyaya Dzemari (Directed by Leoy V)

Voltz JT- Peace In The Hood (Shoko 2021)

VOLTZ JT - MURANDA ACHAITA KING