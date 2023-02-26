Difference between revisions of "Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ)"
Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) is a professional media self-regulatory body set up in 2007 by Zimbabwean journalists and other stakeholders in civil society who subscribe to the principles of media freedom, accountability, independence, and ethical journalism.[1]
Contacts
- 14 Dan Judson Rd, Milton Park, Harare.
- Phone: +263242778096
- Mobile/Whatsapp: +263772125658/9
- Email: mediacomplaints@gmail.com, director@vmcz.co.zw
Background
VMCZ’s mission is to promote a strong and ethical media with the ability to contribute to building a more democratic and just society within policy and legal environments that facilitate growth and development of independent, pluralistic, and free media.
VMCZ’s work is based on the 1991 Windhoek Declaration on Promoting an Independent and Pluralistic African Press, which says that an “independent, pluralistic and free Press is essential to the development and maintenance of democracy in a nation and for economic development”, as well as on the 2002 Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression in Africa, adopted by the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights, which proclaims in Article IX (3) that “effective self regulation is the best system of promoting high standards in the media.”
The VMCZ receives, mediates, and adjudicates complaints by individuals and organisations against the media. VMCZ seeks to form a buffer between the public and the media and to serve as a medium of understanding between the two. VMCZ offers hands-on training in journalism with the ambition to support balanced, accurate, and impartial reporting. The VMCZ conducts in-house training at several media houses as well as conduct training workshops for the media and the public.
Objectives
Specific objectives include:
- To safeguard the independence and integrity of the media profession by ensuring effective and professional self-regulation in the print and broadcasting media;
- To promote high ethical and professional journalistic standards;
- To serve as a medium of understanding and education between the public and the media; and
- To monitor media trends, course content, and ethics in media training institutions and to consult and offer advice and support to such institutions.
Vision
A professional, independent, accountable and ethical media that espouses democratic values and principles in Zimbabwe.
Mission Statement
To create an environment that promotes a professional and ethical media that contributes towards a more democratic and just society, within policy and legal environments that facilitate growth and development of independent, pluralistic and free media.
Sectors
Democracy/Good Governance; Media
The Board
- Chairperson - Alec Muchadehama
- Vice Chairperson - Chris Chinaka
- Media Complaints Committee Chairperson - George Smith
- Media Ethics Committee - Tapfuma Machakaire
- Board Member - Choice Damiso
- Board Member - Davison Maruziva
- Board Member - Rev Dr Sebastian Bakare
- Board Member - Tawanda Majoni
- Board Member - Precious Chakasikwa
- Board Member - Davies Guzha
- Board Member - Raphael Khumalo
- Board Member - Father Oskar Wermter
- Board Member - Edna Machirori
The Secretariat
- Executive Director - Loughty Dube
- Programs Officer - Faith Ndlovu
- Programs Intern - Matteline Tsama
- Finance and Administration Officer - Michael Medzayi
- Finance Intern - Takunda Chiweshe
- Information and Communications - Tafadzwa Tseisi
Programmes
Complaints & the Media Complaints Mechanism
The VMCZ receives, mediates, and adjudicates complaints by individuals and organisations against the media. VMCZ seeks to form a buffer between the public and the media and to serve as a medium of understanding between the two.
Advocacy for Media Self-Regulation
The VMCZ is a professional media self-regulatory body set up in 2007 by Zimbabwean journalists and other stakeholders in civil society who subscribe to the principles of media freedom, accountability, independence, and ethical journalism. VMCZ’s mission is to promote a strong and ethical media with the ability to contribute to building a more democratic and just society within policy and legal environments that facilitate growth and development of independent, pluralistic, and free media.
Training and Capacity Building
VMCZ offers hands-on training in journalism with the ambition to support balanced, accurate, and impartial reporting. The VMCZ conducts in-house training at several media houses as well as conduct training workshops for the media and the public.