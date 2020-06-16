Difference between revisions of "Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ)"

VMCZ Logo

Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) is a professional media self-regulatory body set up in 2007 by Zimbabwean journalists and other stakeholders in civil society who subscribe to the principles of media freedom, accountability, independence, and ethical journalism.[1]

Background

VMCZ’s mission is to promote a strong and ethical media with the ability to contribute to building a more democratic and just society within policy and legal environments that facilitate growth and development of independent, pluralistic, and free media.

VMCZ’s work is based on the 1991 Windhoek Declaration on Promoting an Independent and Pluralistic African Press, which says that an “independent, pluralistic and free Press is essential to the development and maintenance of democracy in a nation and for economic development”, as well as on the 2002 Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression in Africa, adopted by the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights, which proclaims in Article IX (3) that “effective self regulation is the best system of promoting high standards in the media.”

The VMCZ receives, mediates, and adjudicates complaints by individuals and organisations against the media. VMCZ seeks to form a buffer between the public and the media and to serve as a medium of understanding between the two. VMCZ offers hands-on training in journalism with the ambition to support balanced, accurate, and impartial reporting. The VMCZ conducts in-house training at several media houses as well as conduct training workshops for the media and the public.

Objectives

Specific objectives include:

To safeguard the independence and integrity of the media profession by ensuring effective and professional self-regulation in the print and broadcasting media;

To promote high ethical and professional journalistic standards;

To serve as a medium of understanding and education between the public and the media; and

To monitor media trends, course content, and ethics in media training institutions and to consult and offer advice and support to such institutions.

Vision

A professional, independent, accountable and ethical media that espouses democratic values and principles in Zimbabwe.

Mission Statement

To create an environment that promotes a professional and ethical media that contributes towards a more democratic and just society, within policy and legal environments that facilitate growth and development of independent, pluralistic and free media.

Sectors

Democracy/Good Governance; Media

The Board

The Secretariat

Executive Director - Loughty Dube

Programs Officer - Faith Ndlovu

Programs Intern - Matteline Tsama

Finance and Administration Officer - Michael Medzayi

Finance Intern - Takunda Chiweshe

Information and Communications - Tafadzwa Tseisi

Programmes

Complaints & the Media Complaints Mechanism

The VMCZ receives, mediates, and adjudicates complaints by individuals and organisations against the media. VMCZ seeks to form a buffer between the public and the media and to serve as a medium of understanding between the two.

Advocacy for Media Self-Regulation

The VMCZ is a professional media self-regulatory body set up in 2007 by Zimbabwean journalists and other stakeholders in civil society who subscribe to the principles of media freedom, accountability, independence, and ethical journalism. VMCZ’s mission is to promote a strong and ethical media with the ability to contribute to building a more democratic and just society within policy and legal environments that facilitate growth and development of independent, pluralistic, and free media.

Training and Capacity Building

VMCZ offers hands-on training in journalism with the ambition to support balanced, accurate, and impartial reporting. The VMCZ conducts in-house training at several media houses as well as conduct training workshops for the media and the public.

34 Colenbrander Road/ Bishop Gaul Drive, Milton Park, Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263242778096

Mobile/Whatsapp: +263772125658/9

Email: mediacomplaints@gmail.com, director@vmcz.co.zw





