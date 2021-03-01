Difference between revisions of "Vongai Mapho"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
Vongai is in a relationship with a man named Dennis.
Vongai is in a relationship with a man named Dennis.
|−
==
|+
====
|−
In February 2021 she announced via an Instagram video that she was pregnant.
|+
In February 2021 she announced via an Instagram video that she was pregnant.
==Career==
==Career==
Revision as of 11:50, 1 March 2021
Vongai Mapho is an award-winning Zimbabwean beauty influencer, professional makeup artist and an avid hair and fashion enthusiast based in South Africa.
Background
Vongai Mapho was born Vongai Mavingire.[1]
Husband
Vongai is in a relationship with a man named Dennis.
Pregnancy Announcement
In February 2021 she announced via an Instagram video that she was pregnant. In the same both she took to Instagram to break the bad news that her baby was dying and needed to be terminated. She wrote that her baby developed a heart defect and something called cystic hygroma and would not be able to survive until the 20th-week mark.[2]
Career
She has worked with various brands such Revlon, Johnson’s, Sensodyne and more.[3]
Videos
References
- ↑ About Us-Vongai Mapho, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 18, 2021
- ↑ Vongai Mapho To Lose Her Baby, ZAlebs, Published: February 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 1, 2021
- ↑ Vongai Mapho Mavingire, Webinfluetial, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 18, 2021