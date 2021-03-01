|description= Vongai Mapho is an award-winning Zimbabwean beauty influencer, professional makeup artist and an avid hair and fashion enthusiast based in South Africa.

[[File:Vongai Mapho.jpg|thumb|Vongai Mapho]] '''Vongai Mapho''' is an award-winning Zimbabwean beauty influencer, professional makeup artist and an avid hair and fashion enthusiast based in South Africa.

Background

Vongai Mapho was born Vongai Mavingire.[1]

Husband

Vongai is in a relationship with a man named Dennis.

Pregnancy Announcement

In February 2021 she announced via an Instagram video that she was pregnant. In the same both she took to Instagram to break the bad news that her baby was dying and needed to be terminated. She wrote that her baby developed a heart defect and something called cystic hygroma and would not be able to survive until the 20th-week mark.[2]

Career

She has worked with various brands such Revlon, Johnson’s, Sensodyne and more.[3]

Videos

FIRST DATE TAG FT THANDI GAMA;SEX ON FIRST DATE, MONEY????

VLOG NEW HOME :GROWTH + FURNISHING +DIY PROJECTS





TRYING ON THE FIX BODY SHAPE-WEAR

SEX TALK . ORGASM , SIZE ,SOUL TIES ft MIHLALI N

EASY LIGHT BROW ROUTINE 2020