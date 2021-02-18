Difference between revisions of "Vongai Mapho"
(Created page with "'''Vongai Mapho''' is a South African professional makeup artist and an avid hair and fashion enthusiast. ==Background== Vongai Mapho was born Vongai Mavingire.<ref>[https:/...")
Latest revision as of 09:55, 18 February 2021
Vongai Mapho is an award-winning Zimbabwean beauty influencer, professional makeup artist and an avid hair and fashion enthusiast based in South Africa.
Background
Vongai Mapho was born Vongai Mavingire.[1]
Husband
Vongai is in a relationship with a man named Dennis.
Children
In February 2021 she announced via an Instagram video that she was pregnant.
Career
She has worked with various brands such Revlon, Johnson’s, Sensodyne and more.[2]
Videos
References
- ↑ About Us-Vongai Mapho, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 18, 2021
- ↑ Vongai Mapho Mavingire, Webinfluetial, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 18, 2021