'''Vongai Mapho''' is an award-winning Zimbabwean beauty influencer, professional makeup artist and an avid hair and fashion enthusiast based in South Africa .

Background

Vongai Mapho was born Vongai Mavingire.[1]

Husband

Vongai is in a relationship with a man named Dennis.

Children

In February 2021 she announced via an Instagram video that she was pregnant.

Career

She has worked with various brands such Revlon, Johnson’s, Sensodyne and more.[2]

