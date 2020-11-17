Difference between revisions of "Voster Mashevedzanwa"

In July 2018, Voster Mashevedzanwa was elected to Ward 11 Chinhoyi Municipality, for Zanu-PF, with 709 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Chinhoyi Municipality with 709 votes, beating Tendai Musonza of MDC-Alliance with 419 votes, Tafadzwa Shumba, independent with 138 votes and Adrean Kanganisai Dumbu of NPF with 38 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

